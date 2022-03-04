Cement supply declines by 4.75pc in February

Cement supply continued declining in February with a 4.75 percent decrease mainly due to increase in cost of production amid surging coal prices and shortage of containers for exports.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), total cement despatches during February 2022 were 4.36 million tonnes against 4.57 million tonnes dispatched during the same month of last fiscal year. The cement despatches are showing a declining trend for the past few months.

The local cement dispatched by the industry during the month of February 2022 were 3.95 million tonnes compared to 3.96 million tonnes in February 2021, showing a reduction of 0.17 percent. Exports despatches suffered a massive decline of 34.18 percent as the volumes reduced from 616,030 tons in February 2021 to 405,489 tons in February 2022, said the APCMA.

In February 2022, north-based cement mills dispatched 3.214 million tonnes cement in domestic markets showing a reduction of 1.95 percent against 3.278 million tonnes dispatched in February 2021. South-based mills dispatched 740,595 tonnes cement in local markets during February 2022 which was 8.37 percent higher compared to the despatches of 683,384 tonnes during February 2021.

Exports from north-based mills massively declined by 78.08 percent as the quantities reduced from 186,595 tonnes in February 2021 to 40,902 tonnes in February 2022. Exports from the south also reduced by 15.1 percent to 364,587 tonnes in February 2022from 429,435 tonnes during the same month last year.

According to APCMA, during the first eight months of the current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 35.78 million tonnes, which calculates to 5.75 percent lower than 37.95 million tonnes dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Further analysis indicates that domestic uptake of the commodity reduced by 0.63 percent to 31.42 million tonnes from 31.61 million tonnes during July-February 2021whereas exports during the same period declined by a massive 31.35 percent to 4.34 million tonnes from 6.33 million tonnes during July-February 2021.

The north-based mills dispatched 26.08 million tonnes cement domestically during the first eight months of the current fiscal year showing a reduction of 2.74 percent than cement despatches of 26.82 million tonnes during July-February 2021. Exports from the north declined by 63.3 percent to 598,517 tonnes during July-February 2022 compared with 1.63 million tonnes exported during the same period last year.

Domestic despatches by south-based mills during July-February 2022 were 5.33 million tonnes showing an increase of 11.2 percent over 4.79 million tonnes of cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year.

There was, however, a substantial decline of around 20.27 percent in exports from the south zone as the volumes reduced to 3.74 million tonnes in the first eight months of the current fiscal year from 4.7 million tonnes during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, said APCMA.