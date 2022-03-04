OPPO launches OPPO A76 With OPPO Glow Design

OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, today announced the launch of its latest A series smartphone – OPPO A76 – in Pakistan. OPPO A76 continues the A series’ tradition of leveraging OPPO’s proprietary OPPO Glow Design manufacturing process, producing a device that is stylish and durable. OPPO A76’s 6.56-inch punch-hole screen has been upgraded with a more responsive and fluid 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate display for a truly immerse viewing experience. It’s also equipped with a 5000mAh battery, coupled with OPPO’s self-developed 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging, providing the necessary power to keep users [WU1] productive and entertained as needed. Upon first look, OPPO A76‘s Glow Design is visually stunning, feels great in the user’s hand, and is still highly durable and resistant to fingerprint smudges and dirt. Available in Glowing Blue or Glowing Black, the color options are lighter, brighter, and more textured than the previous generation. Users who rotate the phone under bright lighting conditions can see how the back finish subtly changes in color and sparkles. OPPO A76 features a 6.56-inch HD display that has a remarkable 89.9pc screen-to-body ratio, enabled by OPPO punch-hole display design. Besides the stunning display, OPPO A76 is enhanced with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, making watching videos and playing games a truly immersive experience. The fingerprint sensor now sits on the side of the phone. By using a thinner fingerprint sensor and buttons on the side, the phone is lighter, thinner with a more comfortable feel, while also looking more refined.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM charging, OPPO A76 gives users the necessary battery power to stay connected. With the help of 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging technology, a 5-minute charge to OPPO A76 allows use of phone calls over 3.5 hours. In addition to the hardware, OPPO has made great strides in improving the battery use efficiency with features such as Super Power Saving Mode, Super Nighttime Standby and Optimized Night Charging, ensuring a long-lasting and safe user experience. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680, OPPO A76 delivers a smooth user experience at all times, even while multi-tasking. Two different memory and storage combinations are offered with the OPPO A76 – 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB, allowing microSD storage expansion up to 1TB. OPPO A76 supports the RAM Expansion feature, which helps alleviate performance bottlenecks for memory limited devices. OPPO has also provided software enhancements to take advantage of the new hardware performance. ColorOS 11.1 on OPPO A76 makes the entire user experience effortless and efficient with fluidity with the help of useful features such as Bullet Screen Message, FlexDrop, Three-finger Translate with Google Lens, and upgraded Privacy features. System Booster is an underlying technical optimization, which ensures a comprehensive smoothness for the phone. In addition, Link Boost 2.0 ensures users always connect intelligently and enjoy low latency, high-speed internet. It also supports card reading, and point-to-point communication.