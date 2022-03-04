Hi Tech Women and Couples Golf Tournament tees off today

LAHORE: The Hi-Tech Women’sand Couples Golf Tournament will be held over two days March 4 and 5 at the par 72Royal Palm Golf Course here.This event undertakes and assures a most competitive time for women seeking recognition and honours in golf.And while playing at Royal Palm Golf Course is elation filled and a source of delight for the participating women, the prizes in store for the top performers are beguiling and appealing.The tournament will be contested on stroke play format and the eligibility categories include segments for women who play to a handicap of 0-24 and those who compete in the handicap range 25-36.An interesting addition is that of husband and wife category and this is likely to stimulate illustrious golfing action.Skillful,masterly and competent women who have registered for participation are ParkhaIjaz,RimshaIjaz,Suneya Osama,Ghazala Yasmin,Zeba,Anna and Ami Qin.These women represent brilliance and dexterity in golf playing skills and can be graded as pride of the nation .While they are high toned golf players,the other competing participants add upto a number that exceeds the hundred mark.













