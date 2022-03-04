GCU 121st annual sports gala begins with grand march past

LAHORE: The three-day 121st Annual Sports of the Government College University began on Thursday at a grand inaugural ceremony at Punjab Stadium which was marked by fireworks, march past and music concert. Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony which was also addressed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana and Higher Education Commission Director-General (Sports) Javaid Memon. About 11,000 university students are participating in the annual sports, which include athletics meet and gymkhana events. About 35 contingents participated in the grand march past, while the musicians hailing from GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society presented special anthems. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Zaidi said the GCU would like to establish ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports School’ which would bring about great change in promoting sports talent in Pakistan. Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Youth Affairs Usman said the ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive’ would give sports heroes to Pakistan. He assured the Vice-Chancellor of the government support in establishing ‘Kamyab Jawan Sports School’, saying that it would be an exemplary initiative for the promotion of sports in Pakistan. Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, an eminent Old Ravian, said the GCU has made sports part of education. He appreciated the Vice-Chancellor for organising a very colorful sports gala. He pledged to support his alma mater in Gestablishing new sports facilities. Later, the first day of the annual sports event was marked by 100-metre race and other athletics events.













