Opposition ‘finalises’ no-trust motion plan

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday finalised the consultations regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported.

A meeting between Zardari and Fazl took place at the latter’s residence in Islamabad, during which they discussed the procedure and time to present the motion. Speaking on the occasion, Fazl said that the Opposition will bring a no-motion and will introduce the phase within a day or two. Claiming that the majority is with them, the JUI-F chief said that chances are that allies will hopefully join hands with the opposition for the no-confidence motion. The two leaders spoke with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz via a telephonic call to finalise plans against the PTI-led government.

During the meeting, Fazl and Zardari spoke to Shahbaz to finalise plans against the PTI-led government, as the PML-N leader hadn’t been feeling well for the last two days. Fazl further told the journalists that a meeting of constitutional and legal experts was held last night. “We have finalised everything,” he said, adding that the opposition will make sure the supporters reach the Parliament safely. Addressing the institutions of the country and the Islamic community, he said: “I would suggest that no country should now consider Imran Khan as the representative of Pakistan.” “The no-confidence motion will help stabilising the economy of the country,” the leader said.