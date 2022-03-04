PML-Q vows to stand by PM in ‘national interest’

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Thursday agreed to work alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan’s betterment. “For generations, our family has always honoured commitments. Met @ImranKhanPTI sb with @Asad_Umar sb,” the PML-Q leader wrote while sharing a video of his meeting with the premier and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. “Agreed on working together for Pakistan’s betterment,” he added. Retweeting his tweet, Umar wrote: “InshaAllah, will continue to work together for Pakistan.” The planning minister wrote: “With our family ties, which span more than one generation, I know that your family honours commitments.” Earlier in the day, PML-Q leader and Speaker of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told journalists that Imran Khan is “not at all nervous.” He also revealed that his party did not discuss the opposition’s planned no-trust motion with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he visited them earlier this week. The Punjab Assembly speaker said that the prime minister was not worried by the opposition’s plan to move a no-confidence motion against him. “We never discussed the no-confidence motion in the meeting with him,” he said.













