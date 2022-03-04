Navy thwarts Indian submarine’s attempt to enter Pakistani waters

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday said Pakistan Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit has intercepted and tracked the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March 1 that showed its competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of the country.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to announce the recent development and wrote, “Pakistan Navy Anti-Submarine Warfare Unit intercepted & tracked latest Kalvari class Indian submarine on March, 1.” He further wrote that the recent incident being the fourth detection in the last five years was reflection of Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Major General Babar Iftikhar also shared the video of the intruding Indian submarine detected by the Pakistan Navy. Major General Babar Iftikhar said Pakistan Navy through continuous vigilance and professionalism again foiled Indian Submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters. The ISPR DG said that the Indian Navy deployed its submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives.

During prevailing security environment and ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22, the possibility of Indian unit lurking into Pakistan Maritime Zone for reconnaissance and gathering information on exercise was anticipated, he said.

The military spokesperson said, “Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari on 01 March 2022.” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said intercepting of an intruding Indian submarine into Pakistani waters by the Pakistan Navy was a last warning for India. “As Pakistan is a peace loving country, we did not hit but warned (the submarine) to return” Sheikh Rashid said in a statement. He said it was the fourth time that India had tried to enter Pakistan’s deep sea waters. The Pakistan Navy had intercepted the Indian submarine a year back. The minister emphatically stated that with Pakistan having strong and brave armed forces, including army, navy and air force, no one could cast an evil eye on the great country and the nation. The last such incident was reported in October 2021 when the navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.