MQM-P apologises for May 12 tragedy ‘misjudgment’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Thursday apologised for his party’s “misjudgment” during the May 12 tragedy that saw dozens of people lose their lives to riots in Karachi, a private TV channel reported.

On May 12, 2007, the deposed chief justice of the Supreme Court, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, was scheduled to visit the city and take part in a function of the Sindh High Court Bar Association. Members of civil society, including lawyers, were not allowed to reach the airport to welcome the then chief justice, thus leading to clashes between the supporters of the judge and the then-MQM activists – which was an ally of the Musharraf-led government back then.

Nearly 50 people lost their lives and hundreds of others were wounded during riots on that day.

Almost 15 years later, Siddiqui today expressed his regret on the incident while addressing a gathering organised by the Balochistan High Court Bar in Quetta. He conceded that the MQM’s image was tarnished in the wake of the May 12 clashes.

“MQM should have tendered an apology and I apologise for that. And this apology is for making a wrong judgment,” he told the gathering.

Siddiqui said that MQM would not have held a rally with children and women, had it planned to resort to violence. “We had been used and we regret that but that was not our intention and this is not how we function as a party,” he insisted.

Siddiqui admitted that MQM-P had “slightly weakened ideologically”. However, he expressed hope that his party would again produce a new crop of young leaders who will “prove to be the future of the country”.

“We were accused of hatching a conspiracy and holding a Jinnahpur map and we were also called traitors… if this was the reality then why was the MQM not banned?” he asked. He said he did not part ways with his former leader Altaf Hussain “even during the brutal 1992 operation, but we left him for his anti-Pakistan speech in 2016”.