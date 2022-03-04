Karachi man kills robber in mugging attempt

A Karachi man opened fire at robbers, killing one and wounding the other, in Qalandria Chowk area of Nazimabad on Thursday, police said. The development that comes amid rising streets crimes in the city has sparked a social media frenzy. Police and eyewitness say three robbers on two motorbikes were looting a man when he shot at them with a licensed weapon. One robber was killed, while another was wounded. The third robber escaped. Police arrived at the crime scene and moved the injured dacoit to the hospital. A pistol was recovered from their possession. The weapon has been sent for forensic analysis to know if it had been used in any other crime. A graphic video of dead and injured robbers instantly made it to social media. In the video two robbers could be seen lying on the ground. The injured robber can be heard reciting kalma. However, people’s reaction to video is telling of the general sentiment on lawlessness in the city. While many people commended the killing, several said that the vacuum left by the state was bound to be filled by citizens taking the law in their hands. Some also said that the robbers got their comeuppance in the end.













