Pakistan, India vow to implement Indus Waters Treaty in true spirit

Islamabad and New Delhi have reiterated to implement Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC).

The meeting was held in Islamabad from March 1-3, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The Indian delegation comprising 10 members was headed by the Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters PK Saxena, while Pakistan’s delegation was led by Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah.

Pakistan reiterated its observations on the Kiru Hydroelectric project (HEP) located upstream river Chenab and India’s new run-of-the-river small HEPs on Western rivers. Response to Pakistan’s objections to Indian projects including Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai was also sought, read the communiqué. The Indian side was also urged to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the treaty and the practice in vogue from 1989 until 2018. “Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the commission would be held at an early date in India,” it added. The second round of talks began with a 45-minute delay. For security reasons, security officials prevented Pakistani Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah from entering the premises at a local hotel in Islamabad.