Baochistan govt taking measures to complete development projects

The Balochistan government has taking measures to complete development projects initiated under Quetta Development Package within the stipulated time. The government had allocated a special package for provincial capital to expand roads, improve sewerage system, installation of street lights and construction of footpaths to restore the lost beauty of Quetta and to provide better facilities to masses.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochitan government said an amount of Rs 24.542 billion had been allocated for Quetta Development Package with aim to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolve public difficulties in the future. The projects initiated under Quetta Development Programme included construction and rehabilitation of Sariab road, Prince Road, Sirki Road, Jinnah Road, Samugli Road, Zarghoon Road, Sabzal Road, Brewery Road, Nawan Kali Bypass, Joint Road and Western Bypass to Sariab Road, he added.

He said the government would spend an amount of Rs 5,443 million for the development, clearing, aligning and reconstruction of 7.6 kilometers long Sariab Road of the city to provide basic facilities to the residents.

The official said an amount of Rs12,528 million was also allocated for the development and expansion of Sibzal and Joint road of Quetta city, the busiest and narrow arteries. The widening and improvement of Samugli road was also under consideration at the cost of Rs1,723 million.

The government would spend Rs 253 million on face lifting and beautification of Jinnah and Zarghoon roads of provincial capital. He said Rs 870 million had allocated for widening and improvement of Sirki road while Rs 1,113 million for Brewery road for interest of public and beautification of Quetta city. He said the government had resolved to make the metropolitan city clean and an environment friendly city to attract local and foreign tourists.

He said two sports complexes at Sariab road and WASA ground has been established in the city to encourage youth to actively take part in sports. To promote sports activities, he added that the government had also set up four Futsal ground at Spinny road, Women Polytechnic, Sariab road and Airport raod at cost of Rs 247 million under the Quetta Development Package. He informed that the chief minister was himself inspecting the ongoing development schemes of Quetta.