Sultan lauds humanitarian services of expats

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has appreciated the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) for its remarkable feat of establishing state of the art hospital, which offers free of cost health care facilities to overseas Pakistanis settled in Dubai. AJK president made these remarks during his visit to PAD’s health facility on Thursday. President Chinar Wing Amjad Kabir, Head of PMC Dr. Naseem, Director Sports Pakistan and many others were present on the occasion, said a press release issued here. Speaking on the occasion Barrister Chaudhary said that he was happy to see the PAD had built the hospital on a self-help basis.













