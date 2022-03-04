Senate panel on maritime affairs meets

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held here on Thursday under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid at Parliament House. The Chairman Gawadar Port Authority (GPA),Naseer Khan Kashani briefed the committee on Gawadar Port Development Plan. While briefing the committee, the chairman GPA apprised that the development of Gawadar port was initiated in 2002.

During 2007-2013, the development work hampered due to security and other issues but in the last three years development work in Gawadar was going in full swing, he added. He said “From 2007 to 2012 the control of the Gawadar port was with Singapore port Authority but in 2013 the operational control of GPA was handed over to China Overseas Port Holding Company; since then the development is on the right track.” Regarding the present status of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute, the chairman GPA underlined that the Institute was completed in September 2021 before its completion date with a capacity of 256 students, adding that short courses had already been started in the institute.

Senator Rubina Khalid asked why long courses had not been started yet in the institute, adding that the training in the institute should be according to the need of the local population.

She sought details of the staff, curriculum and courses to be taught in the Pak-China Technical vocational Institute in the next meeting. The chairman GPA informed that China had agreed for providing training in the institute and a draft agreement had been already prepared in that regard which would be signed soon. The chairman also briefed the committee on the Gawadar port Master Plan.