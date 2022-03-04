PRCS inaugurates solarized water filtration plant in Lahore

Pakistan Red Crescent Society inaugurated a solarized water filtration plant at Government Graduate College in Shahdara, Lahore,on Thursday.

The water filtration plant was built by PRCS in collaboration with International Federation of the Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), to facilitate the communities residing in Shahdara. The water filtration plant will provide safe drinking water with the capacity of producing 1000 gallons per hour. The latest filtration plant has the ability to remove all types of contaminants and improve the quality of water. The students, staff of government graduate college and the communities nearby Shahdara will benefit from this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq said that It was a great pleasure for him to inaugurate the first solar water filtration plant under the project in collaboration with IFRC and ECHO, that is envisioned to uplift the quality of life for the targeted communities of Pakistan, instilling a sense of hope for a healthier future.

Abrar-ul-Haq said that during the pandemic, PRCS has been instrumental in providing, hospital care, COVID vaccination, blood donations, cash assistance, rations, personal protection kits, hygiene kits, handwashing stations and sanitizer machines. “Red Crescent made a name for itself on the “front line” during the Corona pandemic and it is no less an honor that its methods of services in Pakistan, were highly appreciated by the United States”, he added. He said PRCS under its Red Crescent Corp initiative will train students of educational institutions to render First Aid services to vulnerable communities.Abrar-ul-Haq thanked ICRC, IFRC, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, ECHO and all the other external partners for supporting PRCS in its humanitarian endeavours across Pakistan.

Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Yasir Gillani appreciated the contribution of PRCS and the humanitarian endeavors undertaken by the National Society for the betterment of the communities. He said the water filtration plant will help to offset the water supply shortages commonly faced by communities in Shahdara.

PRCS, officers, faculty and students of government graduate college, community elders of Shahdara, volunteers and media persons were also present on the occasion.