Seminar on role of academia in peace building held

A seminar on role of academia in peace building and national integration was held in Peshawar Services Club. The seminar was attended by Provincial Minister of Education Kamran Bangash, senior civil and military officials including secretaries, vice chancellors of different universities and leading academicians. The seminar focused on appraisal on FATA merger, provincial task force review sessions on merged districts and schedule of AIP-II. Kamran Bangash emphasized on role of Education in counter violent extremism, establishment of center of excellence on countering violent extremism and skill development program for youth.













