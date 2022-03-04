Lupita rings in birthday at Karachi beach

Lupita Nyong’o is in love with Karachi and her recent posts only seem to prove it.

Last week, tweets and photos started swirling online indicating that the Oscar-winning actor was in Karachi. She was photographed with choreographer Zahid Hussain at a beach and later photos of her in a lehnga choli surfaced. Her presence in Karachi was confirmed after she shared photos from her visit, all praise for the city.

Photos of Lupita in shalwar kameez attracted widespread attention as well.

In her latest post, Lupita can be seen twirling at a beach in Karachi on her birthday.

Lupita Nyong’o is best known for her Oscar-winning performance in Brad Pitt’s production ’12 Years A Slave’ and for starring with the late Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther’ in 2018.