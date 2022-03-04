Bushra Ansari says her desi luggage will ‘rock’ overseas

Bushra Ansari recently posted a video from the airport just before boarding her flight and it was her unique luggage that caught everyone’s attention.

Bushra ensures she keeps her fans engaged on social media even when she is away from the screen and her Instagram is the perfect place to visit if you want to see what she’s up to in both her personal and professional life.

Recently, she dropped a video clip in which she looked quite pleased with her new hand luggage decorated with truck art. The actor was hopeful that it was going to “rock” in the United States and Canada.

Pakistani truck art stands out for its vibrant colours, intricate floral patterns, witty poetry with life lessons and mysterious kohl-rimmed eyes.

These elaborate designs not only light up the roads and highways in Pakistan, but have travelled beyond borders too.