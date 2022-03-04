Vicky Kaushal grooves to ‘Joona’

Vicky Kaushal just turned out to be a fan of Hasan Raheem’s music. Vicky has shared a video of himself lip-syncing and dancing in front of the mirror to Hasan’s popular track Joona. “Aj mood kafi top chal raha hai,” he wrote. Hasan has shared Vicky’s video in his Instagram stories. Hasan Raheem, who made his Coke Studio debut this season with Peechay Hutt, is one of the most played artists on Spotify in Pakistan. Among his popular songs are Sun Le Na, Aarzu and Aisay Kaisay. Hasan has been named in Forbes for his music as well. Vicky Kaushal will be seen next with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s untitled directorial.













