Malaika marks mother’s birthday; Farah Khan and Twinkle extend wishes

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora knows how to keep her millions of fans hooked! From sharing beauty secrets and yoga videos to treating them with oh-so-hot photos of herself, the Chaiyya Chaiyya queen is an avid Instagram user who keeps her 14.7 million followers amused. And she also treats them with the cutest family pictures.

Malaika, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram handle to share the most adorable picture with her mom Joyce Arora. She marked her mother’s birthday with a short but sweet note and called her the backbone of the Arora family.

The photo shows the beautiful mother-daughter duo posing for a selfie together. While Malaika looks super-hot in a blue and white cut-out monokini, her mom Joyce is seen flaunting her million-dollar smile for the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, “Arora family backbone … our Momsy happy birthday @joycearora … love you … ps”

Twinkle Khanna, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep and Farah Khan were among the others who reacted to the post and took to the comments section to wish Joyce Arora. Farah commented, “Happy birthday to darling Joycey.” Karisma, who’s one of Malaika’s closest friends, also wished the latter’s mom. “Happy birthday Aunty Joyce,” read her comment.

Recently, Malaika made headlines for her bold sartorial picks. For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash, she wore a see-through dress that had a high slit. She was once again targeted by trolls for her fashion choices.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer: Best Ka Next Avatar. Sadly, the latest season of the reality show India’s Got Talent doesn’t feature Malaika.