PTI govt to extend more relief to masses by next general elections: Khusro

VEHARI: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, on Wednesday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would extend more relief to the masses by next general elections.

He stated that despite the rising petroleum prices in the world, Prime Minister, Imran Khan, provided great relief to the public by decreasing petroleum prices in the country and electricity tariff. Talking to the media at the residence of Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal, he said the government would announce more relief for the public after the accomplishment of its ongoing projects, he said. The government was facing a number of challenges due to inflation, he said adding that situation would get better soon.

“The government did whatever it could to extend relief to masses which would bear fruit soon,” the minister remarked. Regarding the economy, Bakhtyar observed that the country was at the verge of bankruptcy when the PTI assumed power and it had to face difficult times for its betterment, he maintained. “The economy is getting stable as it has taken roots now,” the minister observed. The government was working on uplifting all those areas of South Punjab which were deprived of development in the past, the minister concluded.