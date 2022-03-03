On Thursday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 768 new cases in the last 24 hours (Wednesday).

After the addition of 19 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 30,237 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,511,754.

Pakistan’s daily COVID-19 positivity count declined to 2.17 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 908. However, as of yesterday, 3,815 more people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recoveries now stood at 1,449,060.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases in the country is recorded at 32,457.

On the other, 568,928 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,012 in Punjab, 216,386 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,496 in Islamabad, 35,357 in Balochistan, 43,044 in Azad Kashmir and 11,531 in Gilgit-Baltistan.