SAPM Yar Muhammad Rind steps down over ‘ignorance’

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Yar Muhammad Rind on Wednesday said that he has resigned from his post alleging that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government were constantly “ignoring” him.

Media reports said that Rind, who is also the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Balochistan Assembly, said that he had sent his resignation to the prime minister two days ago.

“This is my final decision. I was special assistant [to prime minister] only to the extent of issuing notifications. I had no authority. I was not even invited to any meetings on Balochistan no one including the federal ministers contacted me for any meetings,” he said.

Rind said that he took the drastic step owing to ‘constant ignorance’ by the government and the prime minister.

On March 23, 2019, PM Imran had approved the appointment of Rind as his special assistant. He was given the responsibility to look after the affairs of Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Petroleum. Last month, Rind had claimed that the accused named in the killing of three PTI workers in 2021 in district Kachhi were yet to be arrested.

“The complainants are being pressurised by both police and CIA to withdraw the names of two accused allegedly involved in the murder,” he added. Rind demanded justice for his party workers and reiterated his commitment not to sit in peace until justice was delivered.