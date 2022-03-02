IHC notices to respondents on appeal in Noor case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices on respondents on a petition of co-accused challenging his conviction and imprisonment sentence in Noor Mukadam case.

Justice Aamer Farooq took up the appeal for hearing filed by a co-accused Jan Muhammad.

The trial court had awarded the accused ten-year imprisonment while the principal accused Zahir Jaffar was handed over death penalty.

The petitioner had stated that he had no role in the crime and prayed the court to turn down the decision of trial court.