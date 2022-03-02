IHC instructs govt to introduce law for girls’ marriage

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the government to introduce legislation in the house to fix the minimum age limits for girls’ marriages.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC issued a written order containing 11 pages. According to the amicus curiae Barrister Zafarulla, there was no clear law about the age limit for girls’ marriage, the court said.

The court said even as per the Islamic laws, a girl must be in adult age and mentally mature at the time of taking an important decision of her marriage. Many Islamic countries had also introduced laws to stop the child marriages.

Many religious sects also agreed on certain minimum age of girls for ‘nikah’, it added. Islam had not mentioned any particular age for the marriage but it also had not stopped to fix it.

The court granted bail to an accused Abdul Razzaq who was alleged for kidnapping a girl.

The court said that the girl concerned had stated that she was not kidnapped rather she came out of the house on her will.

The girl’s age was more than 16 years due to which the Child Marriage Reinstate Act could not be applied in the matter, the order concluded. IHC adjourns hearing on bail of B4U company’s owner: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till March 10, on bail petitions of accused in B4U company reference.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

The hearing was adjourned due to absence of the NAB prosecutor.

Accused Saifur Rehman’s counsel said that the NAB had concluded its investigation and now it had no grounds to further keep his client in custody.

The court remarked that the bureau had completed the investigation then there was no reason to keep the accused under arrest. The NAB should produce evidence in concern court for the trial.

The NAB official, however, prayed the court to adjourned hearing as the prosecutor could not appear this day. It may be mentioned here that the accused had been arrested on charges of looting the public on the name of investment.