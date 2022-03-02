Culture of Baloch nation centuries-old: Agha

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha said on Wednesday that the culture of Baloch nation is thousands years old which depicts diversity at large. On the Baloch Culture Day being celebrated on Wednesday, Governor Balochistan congratulated the entire Baloch nation for celebrating its culture day with enthusiasm and vigour. He said that the foundations of Baloch culture are deep rooted in our collective values, tolerance, kindness and hospitality.

“Culture strengthens unity and harmony while celebrating it with national enthusiasm,” he said and added that there is a long history behind every culture. So, celebrating culture day provides an opportunity to the young generation of learning centuries old culture and history. Governor Balochistan urged the electronic & print media to highlight the rich cultural values and traditions of Baloch nation.