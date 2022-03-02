Lahore Police spring plantation drive starts

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Wednesday, kicked off Police Tree Plantation campaign under ‘ Clean and Green Punjab programme ‘ at Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore. Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev planted a sapling of ‘Eriobotrya Japonica’ in the office ground. SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SDO Punjab Forest Department Saqib Rasheed,DSP Kashif Dogar and other related officers were present. The Punjab Forest department had also set up an Awareness Stall with brochures and pamphlets. SDO Forest also presented the CCPO Lahore with souvenir from the Punjab Forest Department. Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on this occasion, said that the tree plantation drive would help in reducing environmental pollution, provide a pleasant atmosphere.

The CCPO said that Lahore police in collaboration of Forest department and Parks and Horticulture Authority looking forward to plant maximum saplings of flower, fruits plants and shady trees in all the police offices. He directed the officers and officials of Lahore police to actively participate in the plantation campaign at their offices as this would ensure better environment for them as well as citizens and complainants visiting police premises. The CCPO Lahore said the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation and every police officer should take part in this activity considering it a national responsibility. Community mobilisation and awareness drive regarding the benefits of tree plantation was also very essential, he added. He directed SSP Admin Atif Nazir to issue orders to all units of Lahore Police for initiating tree plantation campaign. The CCPO said providing a clean environment to people visiting police stations and offices was among his top priorities. He remarked that controlling environmental pollution was a service to humanity. “Tree plantation is imperative to control growing environmental pollution,” Fayyaz Ahmad Dev concluded.