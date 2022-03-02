Rescuers urged to serve humanity with dedication

Director General Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer, welcomed 672 Rescuers recruited for motorbike Rescue Service for the remaining districts of Punjab at the Emergency Services Academy. He congratulates them on becoming a part of the life-saving Emergency Service after going through the selection process including Written, Aptitude/ Psychological, Physical Tests conducted by third-party PTS, and then final interviews by members from different independent departments.

DG Emergency Services said that you are going to join a Service, which has a short history but with many achievements. Punjab Emergency Service, which started from Lahore in 2004 and is now functional in Districts of Punjab. The Service has rescued 10.4 million emergency victims while maintaining its average response time of 7 minutes. The Service maintained the standard of Service in all Districts of Punjab. Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) has rescued 940,417 with 4 minutes average response time, which is an achievement even internationally and the first modern Rescue Fire Service has saved losses worth over 544 billion by improving response time and professional firefighting on modern lines.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer informed Rescuers that Emergency Services Academy has trained over 22000 and expanded Emergency Service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit Baltistan. He further said that the main reason for the success of Rescue Service is due to the recruitment of the right staff, establishment of an effective emergency management system through appropriate legislation and most importantly the training provided to the staff for the first time in Pakistan. Today Punjab Emergency Service includes Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, and Fire Service, thus providing a sense of safety to citizens by providing timely comprehensive emergency response to any emergency or disaster in Punjab and we do not have to invite a team from outside!

DG Rescue Punjab said it is a matter of honor for Rescue Team and Country, as well that the Rescue Team of the Emergency Services Academy has become the first Team classified by INSARAG United Nations in South Asia. He hoped that all Rescuers should make the best of this training facility and abide by the Corona safety protocols since this is what shall make the difference between life and death. He hoped that Rescuers should maintain the standard of the service in their respective Tehsils of Punjab.