DHA National Badminton Championship enters seniors phase

59th DHA National Badminton Championship which is being held at Captain Fasih Babar Amin (Shaheed) Sports Complex, Phase 6, Lahore entered the seniors phase on Wednesday. The championship is being played from 2nd March 2022 to 6th Mar 2022. Secretary General Pakistan Olympics Association, Mr Muhammad Khalid Mehmood was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, President Badminton federation, Mr Wajid Ali Chaudhary welcomed the participating teams and guests. He also appreciated DHA Lahore Managements exemplary support and contributions in promoting sports. A total of 14 teams and 148 shuttlers will be competing for national championship honour. A total of 172 matches will be held during the championship.