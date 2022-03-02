Direct flights to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to start in March

Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that a series of direct flights From Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will start in March, followed by Britain, France, Denmark, Norway and the United States.

Direct flights to Spain and Italy will also be started, he said during a meeting with former presidents of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries Zafar Bakhtawari and Ijaz Abbasi in his office. Zafar Bakhtawari and Ejaz Abbasi urged the Federal Minister that Pakistan Airlines as well as other countries should be provided facilities for direct flights to Pakistan. They said that direct flights are of utmost importance for development and progress in the modern world. Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that direct flights would also be launched to Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa. He invited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries to start its own airline like Sialkot Chamber and take the work forward on its own.