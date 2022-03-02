Polio vaccination campaign progress reviewed in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited Mother and Child Care Health Center Nawabshah and inspected the ongoing anti-polio campaign. According to a handout issued here, the DC also administered polio drops to children and urged parents to get their children up to age of five years vaccinated against Polio during the national anti-polio campaign and cooperate with district administration and health department in cleaning the district from Polio. He said that this action would make the children safe from lifelong disability. The DC instructed officials of the health department to frustrate and negligence in order to make the campaign successful and accomplish the target. He said that cooperation area elites shall also be sought side by side with strict vigilance of Polio teams. District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali briefed the deputy commissioner about the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district. Additional Director Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Dr Asadullah Dahri and officials of health department were present on the occasion.













