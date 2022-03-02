Mohsin Baig’s health ‘turns serious’ in jail

Non provision of proper medical facilities to Editor-in-Chief of Online and Daily Jinnah Mohsin Jamil Baig has reportedly landed him into critical health condition. The pain in the eyes and ribs stemming from the injuries inflicted on the victim due to alleged police violence and torture has intensified, family members said, adding that his blood pressure is on the rise persistently which has complicated the matter of his injuries. Earlier, wife of Mohsin Baig had issued a statement to media saying Baig is facing life threat from the government. If any harm is caused to Mohsin Jamil Baig then the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible for it, she had stated. The wife of Mohsin Baig has once again demanded proper treatment facilities be provided to her husband otherwise the government will be responsible for any untoward situation. Mohsin Baig is currently in Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.













