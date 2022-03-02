Western energy, tech, shipping companies exit Russia

The list of major western companies turning their backs on Russia is growing in the fallout over the country’s military offensive in Ukraine.

List of major western companies exiting Russia so far included Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Eni, Centrica, Equinor, HSBC, Volkswagen, Volvo, General Motors, Maersk, Ocean Network Express, AerCap, United Parcel Service, FedEx, Microsoft, Google, Daimler Truck, Harley Davidson, Meta, and Apple.

The US and its allies in Europe imposed a host of sanctions on Moscow, while some Russian banks were barred from the Swift global financial network. The US Treasury prohibited Americans from engaging in transactions with the Bank of Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Some countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft, and the US Justice Department is also seeking to seize yachts, luxury apartments and private jets belonging to wealthy Russians with ties to Putin.

Meanwhile, five out of the world’s six biggest container lines have suspended bookings to and from Russian ports after the invasion of Ukraine.

Hapag-Lloyd announced the suspension of bookings to Russia last week, followed by ONE and Maersk. MSC and CMA CGM followed suit on Tuesday. The details vary between carriers, and at least one – MSC – will continue partial service.

“Mediterranean Shipping Company is introducing as of 1 March, with immediate effect, a temporary stoppage on all cargo bookings to/from Russia, covering all access areas including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia,” MSC said in a statement. “MSC will continue to accept and screen bookings for delivery of essential goods such as food, medical equipment and humanitarian goods.”

MSC cited the rising tide of sanctions targeting Russian commerce in explaining its announcement.