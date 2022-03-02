Imran Abbas and Alka’s ‘musical reunion’ video beaks the Internet

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and legendary Indian singer Alka Yagnik are taking a trip down memory lane in the latest social media post.

The duo was spotted together for a shoot in Dubai where they took some time out to make memories.

The video was shared by the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor himself on his Instagram handle and shared some swoon-worthy pictures and videos from the evening.

“What else could be more beautiful than having a dearest friend over the dinner, sharing music, talking heart out, and that too at the top of the tallest hotel in the world.

Thank you Alka Yagnik for coming over and making this evening so memorable,” wrote Imran.

Meanwhile, fans went wild for their reunion, with one wrote: “Amazing,” while another said: “Wonderful.”