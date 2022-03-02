Baarwan Khiladi’s cast on cricket, Mahira and OTT

There’s one web series that everyone in Pakistan has been looking forward to and it is Mahira Khan’s first production Baarwan Khiladi.

Baarwan Khiladi is a cricket-related web series with the themes of friendship, love, jealousy, struggles and success. It is produced by Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif, and directed by Adnan Sarwar. Since its announcement last year, Baarwan Khiladi has been in the news for its different story, diverse and fresh cast and cameos by big stars such as Fawad Khan. Shoaib Malik has a minor role in the series too.

Baarwan Khiladi stars YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, Danyal Zafar, Meer Yousuf, Khaqan Shahnawaz, among others. They appeared on morning show Naya Din on Tuesday to share their experience of preparing for Mahira Khan’s ambitious project.

“I had never played cricket in my life,” revealed Danyal Zafar. “I had always played football when I was a child so I had to practise the sport.”

Danyal added that a cousin of his trained him since it could either be him hitting the shots or a body double. “It was quite a tough journey but I am glad it panned out well in front of the camera.” “I am playing Shahveer’s friend,” said Khaqan Shahnawaz about his role. “I’m a rich man’s spoiled son.” Khaqan’s character has a humorous side to him and he keeps teasing the others.

When asked about working with Mahira Khan as the producer, Shahveer said, “We say it everywhere that Mahira’s energy is like a young kid. She is jumping around the set and has a great passion. The way she motivated us every day was truly inspiring. No one can match her energy.”

“Because Mahira Khan has acted herself, she knows how to communicate with actors and motivate them so that they give their best,” said Danyal.

There is a misconception that the series is just about cricket, said Shahveer. It’s about friends, family, love, cricket, passion and fight. “Everything is packaged in this beautifully created web series,” he said. “The two cricketers have the same passion and potential, but one benefits from his affluent background and the other lags behind for not having connections.” The series is set to premiere on March 5, 2022.