How much did Mahira’s expensive branded shoes at a recent event cost?

Mahira Khan is an amazingly talented Pakistani film and television actress who has now ventured into production too.

Her recent production web series is Barhwan Khiladi which is soon going to be available on official web portal.

She’s attending a lot of promotional events for her upcoming web series. In her recent event, she was spotted wearing elegant black dress along with the beautiful pair of shoes which was by an international brand Mach & Mach. Mahira was wearing crystal-embellished ankle strap sandals by Mach & Mach. The shoes are highly expensive. The current price of shoes on the official website is $1,220 and the shoes are very much in stock for those who loved it but the price of the shoes might give them a shock as they are worth 2 lacs PKR. The shoes are really beautiful and Mahira is wearing them with plain black suiting. Have a look at the pictures and details about the beautiful embellished ankle strap sandals by Mach and Mach.