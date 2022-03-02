Trailer out for Pakistani film based on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi are all set to bring the story of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to the screen with their upcoming film Dhai Chaal. Dhai Chaal stars Ayesha as a journalist and Shamoon as Kulbhushan. “This is not Bollywood where you Indians win every battle,” Ayesha wrote on Instagram. “This is a humble tribute to our beloved actor Rasheed Naz.” Dhai Chaal is produced by Taimoor Sherazi, produced by Irfan Ashraf and written by Farheen Chaudhry. The film will hit the screens this summer.













