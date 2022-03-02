Rescue-1122 conducts 2108 operations in February

KASUR: Rescue-1122 provided emergency services conducted 2108 emergency operations in Kasur district during the month of February.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday said that quick response was provided to 2078 medical emergencies,703 road accidents, 55 firing incidents, two-building collapses and 35 fire incidents and 1115 other miscellaneous operations adding that the minimum response time was recorded as 7 minutes.

He said that 63 people were killed on the spot whereas 1692 patients were shifted to hospitals and 317 injured were provided first aid on the spot.