Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cricket Cup begins today

LAHORE: Col Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup will swing into action at Model Town Greens Club Ground here from Wednesday (today). “All is set to hold the event in a befitting manner and the inaugural match will be played between Pindi Gymkhana and Model Town Greens Club,” said Nabeel Ahmad, chief patron and sponsor of the event on Tuesday. He said altogether 20 teams would showcase their talent in the event which aimed at promoting cricket at grassroots level and to revive club cricket. “This tournament has been named after my late beloved father Col Fateh Sher Khan who rendered meritorious services for his motherland,” said Nabeel Ahmad, a Pakistani American and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the United States Cricket Association.

The participating teams are:Model Town Greens Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Cricket Center Club, Aligarh Cricket Club, Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Club, Pindi Gymkhana Club, Township Whites Club, P&T Gymkhana Club, Anwar Sports Club, Khurram Gymkhana Club, Ludhiana Gymkhana Club, Lahore Gymkhana Club, Punjab Club, Youngsters B Club, Golden Star Club, Muslimabad Gymkhana Club, Apollo Club, Shining Cricket Club and Muslim Club.He said all the participating teams had been given colourful playing kits and Model Town Greens Club wasorganising the tournament. The winning team will get cash prize of Rs.200,000 and the runners-up will pocket Rs.100,000.