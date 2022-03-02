HN, Diamond Paints score wins in Quaid Gold Cup Open Polo

LAHORE: HN and Diamond Paints recorded victories on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open Polo Championships that got underway at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Tuesday.The first match of the opening day saw HN playing better polo against DS/Rizvi’s and emerged as victorious with a close margin of 9-7. Tito Ruiz Guinazu did the magic with mallet and pony and not only played excellent polo against DS /Rizvi’s but also significantly contributed with superb seven goals. He was ably assisted by sensational Saqib Khan Khakwani, who banged in a beautiful brace. It is pertinent to mention here that Saqib was included in the side in place of injured Raja Sami Ullah. From DS/Rizvi’s, Marcos Panelo fired in four fabulous goals while Max Charlton thrashed in three but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side.The second match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter where Diamond Paints and Rough Riders fought well against each other and after a tough fight, Diamond Paints emerged as winners with a narrow margin of 5-4. Juan Ambroggio was the hero from the winning team as he hammered a beautiful brace while Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Guy Gibrat converted one goal apiece. From Rough Riders, Julio NovilloAstrada thrashed in three goals and Saqib Khan Khakwani struck one.













