Russia stripped of hosting 2022 Volleyball World Championships

PARIS: Russia has been stripped of hosting the men’s Volleyball World Championships in August and September due to its invasion of Ukraine, governing body the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Tuesday. The championships are the latest major sporting event to be taken away from Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion last Thursday. “Following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the FIVB remains gravely concerned by the escalating situation and for the safety of the people of Ukraine,” said the International Volleyball Federation in a statement. “The FIVB Board of Administration has come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. “It has accordingly decided to remove from Russia the organisation of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship scheduled to be held in August and September 2022.”













