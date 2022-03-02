Neelam Muneer and Saima Noor — new BFFS in town?

Pakistani actor Neelam Muneer Khan shared a warm greeting to veteran Saima Noor in the viral video, calling her a ‘gorgeous Pukhtoon’.

Two actors can’t be friends? Not true anymore with leading ladies of Showbiz redefining these myths. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Pakistan’s famed film and drama actor Neelam Muneer Khan shared a 15-second clip of two celebs sharing a warm hug as a Pashto song plays in the background.

“My friend, my buddy, my soulmate and my gorgeous Pukhtoon. Saima Noor”, read the caption by Neelam on the photo and video sharing site.

Social users loved this bonding between two actors and showered the heartfelt clip with thousands of hearts and lovely compliments for the best friends duo.

The BFF duo often gets spotted together at media events, while they also share clicks on social media. The two have shared screen space in hit serials ‘Rang Laaga’ and ‘Judai’ as well.

Earlier this week, Neelam Muneer posted a bunch of new pictures on her official Instagram handle, wearing jewel-toned kalidar with emerald green dupatta for the festive look. Her look was styled with a choker neckpiece and a matching pair of earrings.

Neelam enjoys following from 5.9 million users of the social app making her one of the most popular celebrities on social media.

She regularly uploads pictures and videos of her projects as well.