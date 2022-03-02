Hira Mani has a cheery birthday celebration at home

The gorgeous and exuberant star Hira Mani recently celebrated her birthday at home with her family. She shared some of the fun-filled pictures with cake smearings on her face with Insta fam and we are loving this adorable family.

Hira Mani is an amazing Pakistani actress who started her career after marriage and garnered a lot of praise from audiences because of her rare talent. She is popular for her lead roles in Do Bol, Ghalati, Kashf, and Yun to Pyar Hai Bahut. Hira has made a name for herself through her hard work and dedication to the business. She tied the knot with showbiz star Mani and has 2 adorable boys.

The Sawaari singer often shares special moments with her boys on social media and we love their mother-son bonding. The star recently shared some fun-filled clicks from her birthday celebration.

In the pictures, her face is smeared with a chocolate cake. The actress seemingly had a mini-cake fight with her loving husband, Mani. In the caption, she joyfully wrote to take revenge for this incoming March which we think will be Mani’s birthday.