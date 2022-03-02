More relief to public in pipeline: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said his government will give more relief to the public in coming days.

According to details, MNAs met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Governor House, Lahore.

PTI Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhry and Ghulam Sarwar Khan also participated. During the meetings, it was decided that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) will make full preparations for the local bodies elections in Punjab, says a news report.

The prime minister also directed the federal and provincial ministers and members of the assembly to liaise with the workers.

It was decided that other government reliefs, including reduction in prices of petrol, petroleum products and electricity prices, will be widely publicized.

Imran said the government will introduce more packages for the relief of public by reducing the price of petrol and electricity across the country. In the local body elections in Punjab, tickets should be given to sincere and hardworking party workers. If the party unites and participates in the local body elections, it will be successful.

On the other hand, the Governor of Punjab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed issues related to politics, government affairs, university reforms, water supply and overseas Pakistanis. Chaudhry Sarwar also spoke about the meeting with European representatives.

The governor, paying homage to the contributions of PM, said that on every Friday he listens to the problems of people and direct the relevant authorities to solve the problems. Acknowledging the efforts of Punjab Water Authority, PM expressed satisfaction and suggested them to work on more projects.

He said that the national prosperity is the top priority of the government. We will provide more relief to the public in the upcoming days while the work that is being done to ensure the welfare of public, no history of such work could be seen.