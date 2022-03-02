IG Punjab calls for intensifying operations against drug peddlers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that intelligence based operations should be intensified in all districts of the province to eradicate the menace of drugs and arrest the culprits involved in this heinous business. He stressed upon quick arrest of accused and severe punishment. IG Punjab directed that operations should be fast-tracked to save the youth from drug menace across the province wreak massive crackdown on sale and use of modern narcotic drugs such as sheehsa, meth (ice), marijuana, heroin and alcohol. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the use of drugs in educational institutions and hostels should be stopped and action against those involved in the abominable smuggling should be intensified.













