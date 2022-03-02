Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

In order to mark the International Civil Defence Day, a ceremony was held at Sukkur Civil Defence office where the Additional Controller Civil Defence Sukkur, Ameeruddin Abbadi and Chief Warden Dr Saeed Awan, Warden Agha Abdul Jabbar and other officials and members and spokesmen of civil defence attended the function here on Tuesday. The demonstrations of rescuing people from under the debris and overcoming infernos were also presented at the ceremony.Addressing the ceremony, Abbasi said that the main purpose was to train people about how to cope with accidents and disasters. He said that the officials of the department always remained at the beck and call of the citizens and officials during any eventuality. They pointed out that under the prevailing scenario, the civil defence personnel were keeping a vigilant eye to check terrorists activities and network of the CCTV cameras had been improved in this connection. They assured that the department was fully alive to provide security to the citizens. The citizens appreciated the volunteers and officials for their valuable services being provided by civil defence officials in Sukkur.













