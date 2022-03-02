Middle class to benefit from PM’s Industrial Package: minister

Federal Minister Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain has said the middle-class will be main beneficiary of the Prime Minister’s Industrial Package as it would increase jobs and expand industry. In a media briefing prior to the announcement of the Prime Minister’s Industrial Package outside the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said the government would also give a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000 to graduate students besides offering loans to the youth to start their businesses.

Fawad Chaudhry said the social reforms programme started by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government was unparalleled in the country’s history despite the fact that the government was faced with grave financial challenges when Prime Minister Imran Khan took reins of the country.

He said the government had repaired the impaired economy brick by brick today, adding that the government

was thankful to China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the gracious timely financial aid which saved the country from bankruptcy.

The information minister said it was through the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan was rated among the top three countries of the world which economies recovered in the post novel-coronavirus (Covid-19) scenario. He credited foreign remittances of 29 billion dollars, increase in textile exports, booming construction industry and five mega crops in agriculture last year for saving the country’s challenged economy.