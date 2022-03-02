Rangers organize free medical camp in Karachi

Pakistan Rangers Sindh in collaboration with South City Hospital Clifton organized a free medical camp at RCD Ground, Saudabad area of Karachi.

Free medical facilities were provided to the poor and deserving people of the area in the camp, said a news release on Monday.

In free medical camp, over 16000 patients including women, children and the elderly were examined by the debatologist, ENT specialist, medical specialist, child specialist, general physician, eye specialist, homoeopathic, gynecologist and Rangers doctors and provided free medicines. Free of charge lab tests including ECG, diabetes and cholesterol tests and vaccinations against coronavirus, polio and measles were also done in the camp.

Prominent social, political figures, senior police and Rangers officials visited the free medical camp.

The people of the area appreciated the initiative taken by Pakistan Rangers Sindh.