Performance of Ombudsman hailed

Adviser to Federal Ombudsman at regional secretariat Gujranwala, Shahid Latif has said that Ombudsman’s office is the best forum to get free, fair and speedy relief regarding public complaints and grievances against federal government agencies and departments.

He said anyone having genuine complaints against Wapda, Suigas, Nadra, passport office, National Bank, postal services, State Life Insurance and other federal government departments could lodge his application or compliant on plain paper free of cost and the complainant does not have to get the services of any lawyer to plead the case. He said that all complaints were decided on merit within 40 days and the forum of Ombudsman was the best to get the speedy justice.

He expressed these views at an open court. The adviser listened to 19 complaints of the public against federal government departments and decided 15 at the spot while the left four complaints were left to the next hearing.

Labourer dies in wall collapse

A labourer died in a wall collapse incident in Ladhewala Warriach, Gujranwala. Shafqat, father of two children, was busy working in an under construction house when a wall suddenly got collapsed, resultantly Shafqat buried under the debris and died at the spot.

Man dies in motorcycle accident

One person died and another was injured in a road accident in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala. Reportedly, Saif, 25, along with his friend Irfan was going on motorcycle when their motorcycle got slippednear Majuchak. Saif died on the spot, while Irfan was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 team.

Body found

A youth was killed by unknown accused in Nowshera Virkan, Gujranwala. Passers-by spotted a body in the field and informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body at THQ hospital. The deceased was identified as Akhtar, 30, resident of village Sach Sapra. Someone killed him with a sharp-edgedweapon and dumped the body in the field. Police have started investigation.