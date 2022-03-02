Free medical camp organised in Mohmand

In order to provide basic health facilities to the local people, the district administration and security forces organized a free medical camp in Khayali Kaur area of Mohmand district on Tuesday. More than 700 children, men and women suffering from various ailments were checkedup and free medicines were provided to them. Physical advice was also given about many other diseases. The people of the area appreciated thanked the district administration and security forces for organising free medical camp.













