Balochistan, bouquet of people from different tribes, races: CM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the province was a bouquet of people belonging to different nations, tribes, and races despite having the unique rich culture, traditions and civilization of the province was identity of the people living here.

On the occasion of Baloch Culture Day, the chief minister in his message said that living and conscious nations protect their cultural and traditional values and historical heritage. The purpose of celebrating this day was to better understand all these traditions, culture, unique lifestyle and keep it alive forever, he added.

The chief minister said that Province’s Baloch poets, writers, historians and authors Mir Gul Khan Naseer, Atta Shad, Abdul Qayyum Baloch, Syed Zahoor Shah, Siddique Akbar and all the other poets had always taught the Baloch nation unity, harmony, national unity, bravery, unity and harmony and positive constructive thinking beyond all prejudices.